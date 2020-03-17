The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg is implementing several different measures to keep the homeless population, as well as volunteers and staff, safe during this time.
As of noon today those in need of assistance with rent or utility payment will need to make an appointment in advance, according to a news release issued Tuesday. All required paperwork can be found at: salvationarmylynchburg.org, and must be printed and filled out prior to an appointment.
Changes to community feeding have also been implemented. Breakfasts and dinners will be provided to those in need in to-go packaging for non-residents and the general community. Center of Hope participants will be served in the dining room while abiding by suggested social distancing guidelines.
All buildings at the Lynchburg Salvation Army have increased cleaning schedules. Screening procedures are in place to ensure no one with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 will enter the facilities. The Lynchburg Salvation Army serves Lynchburg as well as the counties of Bedford, Campbell, Nelson, Appomattox and Amherst. Donations of individually wrapped breakfast items, such as breakfast bars and juice boxes, canned vegetables, canned meats and non-perishable items are being accepted.
