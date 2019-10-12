Ryan Zuidema was barely three days into his tenure as Lynchburg’s top cop when he got a call every police chief dreads.
The news was harrowing: a police officer had been shot after a high-speed vehicle pursuit involving an armed murder suspect. The officer, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, survived the incident and helped get the suspect in custody.
But at the time, Zuidema was more than 700 miles away from the Hill City at a police conference in Florida.
“I felt like someone had punched me in the gut about as hard as they could,” he said, recalling the October 2018 incident.
With a police escort, he rushed to the nearest airport and flew to Charlotte only to find his connecting flight had been delayed. Eager to be at the side of his injured officer, Zuidema asked local police for help. A North Carolina highway patrol trooper then drove him to the state border where a Danville police officer picked him up for the final leg of the trip.
“If you’ve ever seen the movie ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ it was a little bit like that,” he said.
By 10 p.m. he was at the side of the injured officer — a man Zuidema called “a hero.”
The officer eventually recovered from his wound and returned to full duty. The suspect in the case, 54-year-old Tony Kidd, of Evington, later pleaded guilty to a litany of charges, including attempted capital murder, and was sentenced to life in prison.
The ordeal was a baptism by fire, just one of several early challenges the veteran cop took on when he was sworn in as chief a year ago this month. Zuidema, who joined the LPD in 1997 as a patrol officer, steadily climbed the ranks from lieutenant to captain to major before being named chief.
In a recent interview with The News & Advance, Zuidema looked back on his first 12 months in office and discussed his plans for the future.
Near the top of his agenda is convincing city lawmakers to allocate funds to hire more police officers. For much of the last several years, the department has been plagued by an officer shortage, which has at times reduced the size of the force by up to a fifth.
“Quite bluntly, we need more cops,” Zuidema said. “I’ve made council very aware of that.”
High turnover is in part to blame for the shortage. Zuidema, who joined the LPD more than two decades ago, believes raising salaries and increasing benefits may help keep experienced officers from leaving for other jobs. In the meantime, he has helped develop programs to keep officers engaged and healthy, including a new wellness program.
Mayor Treney Tweedy said she and other council members may be open to approving an increase to the size of the force but did not commit to any action. She also praised Zuidema for balancing the department’s responsibilities with a staff shortage and for his commitment to community policing.
“I think he's done a great job transitioning into the leadership role,” she said. “He really understands our community because he's served so long here. He understands the landscape.”
Despite the officer shortage, Zuidema has continued to staff the department’s Community Action Team, a unit of officers devoted exclusively to engaging with local businesses, faith groups and citizens. He also created a civilian position tasked with providing “real time” information to the public in a bid for greater transparency.
“We've got to continue to engage our community,” he said. “That's how we build trust. The foundation of what we do as a law enforcement organization is based on trust and trust alone.”
That engagement may now be paying off.
According to department records, overall crime has trended down in the last year, with a slight uptick in property offenses and a 5% drop in violent crime. A recent analysis of FBI crime statistics also found that just one metropolitan area in Virginia had less property crime than the Lynchburg region last year.
Those numbers have come as a great relief to a department that faced nine homicides in the year before Zuidema was elevated to police chief. Since he took on the job, the city has seen two killings.
Zuidema, who acknowledged the department has more work to do in building community trust, credited the downward trend in crime to the partnership between police and citizens. Other top city law enforcement officials agreed.
“Chief Zuidema took the helm of the Lynchburg Police Department during a time of great turnover in officers and what turned out to be a year of many homicides and other violent crimes,” Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said in a statement. “He transitioned seamlessly into the role and has worked tirelessly to build and maintain relationships within the community as well as provide leadership and mentorship to new officers. I applaud him for his courage to take on these serious issues and he has done so with grace and humility.”
Still, questions loom for the department. More than a year and a half after a police shooting seriously injured an unarmed man on Link Road and led to criminal convictions for two officers, the department has not detailed any changes to their use-of-force policies.
Zuidema declined to answer specific questions about the incident, citing pending civil litigation, but said the department was nearing the end of an internal investigation. He pledged to release the results of the review.
“Once the civil litigation is over, we will provide information that we are able to, again, to be as transparent as we can with the community and to ensure that we have legitimacy with them,” he said. “After an incident like that, they need to be able to trust their police department. So we will provide information that hopefully will ensure the public's trust in our department.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.