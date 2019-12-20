For the past three years, several excited children have gone shopping with Lynchburg’s “heroes,” picking out gifts and clothing around the holiday season.

This year, ten children got the opportunity to pick out perfect gifts — and give back to those who raise them.

Shop with a Hero, an event put on by local nonprofit One Community, One Voice, paired ten different children from low-income neighborhoods with Lynchburg police officers, firefighters and sheriffs, who met at Walmart on Old Forest Road Friday afternoon.

One Community, One Voice is a community support group started by a local pastor, in partnership with Lynchburg's law enforcement.

The children and their “heroes” were given a budget of $100 for clothing, gifts for the children, and gifts for the children’s caregivers.

Teams of uniformed men accompanied by energetic, bouncy children wandered around the busy store, grabbing boxes off tall shelves and filling up carts.

Seven-year-old YaNiyah Simon and her sister Ceeyoni, 4, raced a firefighter down the aisle and won by about a foot.

Their grandmother, Natalie Robinson, said the girls' father died suddenly this year. Robinson said their mother is doing her best to provide, but anything extra helps.

"They are so happy to be able to do their own Christmas shopping," she said. "They like ... the Barbies, the disgusting slime."

Lynchburg Police Officer John Pavia said he's helped out with the event in the past and is part of the department's Community Action Team.

"It's a great event," he said. "It helps out families in need."

He said the Community Action Team — a unit of officers formed to engage with local businesses, churches, and residents — has helped the police department to better connect with citizens and respond to their problems, however big or small.

Christina Lamere and her children, Aydia, 4, and Dallas, 2, were recipients of gifts as well after hearing about the event through the police department.

"We weren't going to have much of a Christmas," Lamere said.

James Camm, One Community Once Voice organizer and local pastor, said the event started three years ago, and every year it’s grown.

The first year, five children from Lynchburg were able to go shopping — a number that has since doubled, he said.

“We try to go to into the areas that are challenged,” Camm said of the process of choosing which children are recipients of the community-funded event. “We go through agencies, through the school system. Others we know by being in the community. We are in the community. ... We are aware of the needs directly.”

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

