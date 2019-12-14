Young, old, new, or experienced--it didn’t matter Saturday evening as local artists gathered together to create their masterpieces for Lynchburg's first Monster Drawing Rally.
“Monster Drawing Rally is all over the country started by Southern Exposure. We have been trying to get one started here for a while so we decided to have it this year and just see how it goes,” said Stephen Kissel, education and media manager of Riverviews Artspace, where the event was held. Southern Exposure is a not-for-profit arts organization and alternative art space founded in 1974 in San Francisco.
During the 90-minute event, the artists could create any piece they wanted to — contrary to how some may interpret the title, the creations didn’t have to be monster-themed; rather, the name is a reference to the size of the events, which have been held elsewhere in the country.
Kissel said other than trying to stick to "dry media" so the public could purchase them immediately, there weren't too many limits on the artists' imaginations.
"We do try to keep it a family-friendly event, but they can go with whatever size, whatever subject matter, whatever they feel comfortable with in the hour and half they have," Kissel said.
More than 20 artists sat at long white tables set up around the room with their own supplies. Some began using colored pencils, while others used pens, pastels, or plain pencils as the clock began to count down at 6 p.m.
University of Lynchburg students Alyssa Mendoza and Emily Sutphin, both 21, said they were both drawing octopuses.
“I would say I have been an artist my whole life. It’s just something I love doing,” Mendoza said.
Across the room, Mary Kumar, Larry Taylor Jr., and Michelle Kettering were preparing their tools just before the time started. The three of them, all from Lynchburg, said they dabble in different kinds of art.
“Art is pretty therapeutic for me. I do a lot of photography work. I sculpt, I draw, I paint a little bit,” said Taylor.
Ketterling said although she prefers watercolors, she brought her pens, ink, and pencils with her because they are less messy and easier to use when creating something in a narrow time frame. For her, art is emotional.
“It’s important to always support local artists. With an open mind; look at their art. Art is us opening up our hearts and so whatever we express comes from us and our feelings. It’s vulnerable to make art,” Ketterling said.
It wasn’t a competition for the artists. After the hour and a half was over, the array of artwork hung on the wall for the public to admire and purchase. The artists worked on a variety of subjects including robots, monsters, and nature scenes. A portion of the proceeds went to Riverviews Artspace and a portion went to the artists.
Maiken Hackman sat by her artist friend Yasmin Edwards as Edwards created a sea turtle using a variety of blues, greens, and yellows.
“I totally thought it was going to be peoples’ arts all over the walls and it was going to be a live thing where you walk around. It’s really cool and I didn’t know it was going to be all free hand and whatever they felt like drawing,” Hackman said.
Hackman said everyone should support local artists.
“It’s important because it supports Lynchburg as a whole,” Hackman said.
Kissel said although it’s the first year for the event, he hopes the event will be back.
“We’re hoping to make this an annual thing,” Kissel said.
