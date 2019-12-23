A man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a planned armed robbery over the summer.
Dakota Nathaniel Finchum, 21, was one of four people involved in the Aug. 17 robbery of the Five Star Mart convenience store on Memorial Avenue, authorities have said.
Finchum pleaded guilty Monday to robbery, conspiring to commit a robbery, using a firearm in a felony, petit larceny and grand larceny. The other three defendants face the same charges, and one co-defendant, Christopher Doss, also bears additional charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, carjacking and abduction.
Finchum and Doss walked into the store around 9 p.m. that night wearing sunglasses and picked up a few items, according to evidence presented Monday by Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison at Finchum’s plea hearing.
The two stood in line as if to purchase their items, but Doss pulled out what looked like a gun when he approached the cashier, Harrison said. Finchum grabbed a woman in line and held a knife to her throat as the cashier handed Doss about $1,000. Finchum, Doss, and the woman — later identified as co-conspirator Marqutez Octavia Fisher — left the store in a silver sedan.
Another person at the store, Makayla Dodson, initially said the men stole her car, but she left the store and didn’t report the theft to police, according to Harrison. Dodson was later discovered to have plotted the robbery, complete with the fake kidnapping, Harrison said, and also faces charges.
Police work and information from the public later that night identified one of the robbery suspects as Doss, and the vehicle was spotted outside one of the James Crossing apartments. When the Lynchburg Police Department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at an apartment around 5 a.m., all four co-conspirators were there.
Harrison said Monday investigators learned the four had stolen glasses, masks, gloves and clothing earlier from a Walmart, where Doss purchased an Airsoft gun. They discovered around $670 in the co-conspirators’ wallets and on them, and determined about $104 worth of merchandise that had been stolen from Walmart. Some of the clothes were found discarded on a rooftop, Harrison said.
Dodson and Doss are scheduled for a February preliminary hearing, while Fisher is scheduled for an April preliminary hearing.
Finchum will be sentenced Feb. 19 and is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.
