About 50 residents gathered in the community meeting room of the Lynchburg Public Library on Thursday night to discuss proposed changes to the city’s trash collection — some of which could more than double the current fee for trash collection over the next five years, and change the bulk and brush collection system to a set schedule.
The meetings are intended to give residents a chance to learn more about the proposed changes from representatives of the Lynchburg Public Works Department and allow residents to provide feedback before the department presents its report to city council Jan. 28.
As Lynchburg Public Works Department Director Gaynelle Hart reminded the room, trash collection is “very important to the city, to its livelihood and to us being successful.”
And as the system currently stands, it is functioning at a deficit — with an about $3 million budget, it only brings in about $1 million in revenue. Before the fiscal year 2020 budget, decal fees had not increased since 1994.
“Everything has gone up,” Hart said. “But we have not kept up with trash fees in terms of keeping up with inflation.”
Lynchburg residents using city trash collection services currently pay $110 a year for a decal on 32-gallon or 64-gallon bins, which amounts to $9.17 per month when broken down over 12 months.
After hiring consultant SCS Engineers, public works outlined several potential changes to help make solid waste collection in the city more efficient and financially sustainable, using strategies like increasing monthly rates over a 5 to 10-year period, and creating brush and bulk collection schedules.
Among the recommendations is a move to a monthly billing process in lieu of an annual decal, one that would be easier to administer and allow people on fixed incomes to budget more easily, said Hart.
Lynchburg resident Geneva Rose agreed with this proposed shift, and said the city “needs to make a change.”
“It’s a big problem. A lot of people don’t use the decals, they don’t use the proper blue bags for trash,” Rose said.
She said she is on a fixed income, and she can handle monthly rates with more ease than paying a single, higher annual fee.
The proposed annual increases over the next five years begins with the current monthly fee of $9.17, and increases to a monthly fee of $20.89 by fiscal year 2025.
Other changes include brush and bulk being picked up on a schedule dependent on the resident’s trash day, and increased efforts to educate the community on refuse procedures and regulations.
Some long-term recommendations encompassed efforts to purchase more Knuckleboom trucks, used to help dispose of bulk and brush, to increase the efficiency of trash collection, and to offer or require one size of trash carts — a recommended 96-gallon can was displayed at the front of the room on Thursday night.
As Hart wrapped up her presentation and began to move people into smaller groups to discuss their thoughts on both the current and proposed trash collection system, someone asked what the larger cart would mean for aging residents and people with disabilities.
Hart said they could provide a door service for the elderly or handicapped, or potentially talk about offering smaller carts to those who required one.
A resident also chimed in to say the city “dropped the ball” in informing the community about this year’s trash decal fee increase.
Hart said that was feedback she had heard from many people, and hoped to keep more residents informed during the next fiscal year’s budget process.
The recommendations — like rate hikes and brush and bulk changes — are necessary to address a system that is complicated and cumbersome, Hart said. She flipped through pictures on a slideshow before the packed room, showing photos of garbage cans overflowing with trash on curbs, residents not adhering to the prepaid blue bags for overflow and a bulk and brush system that is being abused by some residents.
Hart said they write 10,000 trash collection violations per year, on average. With only one employee available for citizen education and ordinance enforcement, it is impossible to keep up.
She said they have issues with illegal dumping at recycling sites, particularly the recycling center located at Alleghany Avenue and Lakeside Drive.
Lynchburg resident Jeannine Golden said it was “marvelous” the city was getting resident input and was grateful to feel heard.
“I’ve been in Lynchburg 15 years, and this is the first time I’ve become aware that they have done this kind of feedback for this particular issue,” Golden said. And while she understood the need for a rate hike, she was “concerned that they waited 25 years to do it.”
As a homeowner, Golden — and many residents providing feedback to city employees — was concerned about any potential shift to a 96-gallon cart.
“I’m not real tall,” Golden said. “I can wrest that 64-gallon can to the curb, but that 96-er is probably not going to happen.”
Resident Neal Sumerlin echoed his appreciation to the city for holding a public meeting. He said he understood the reason for proposing increased rates, especially to match revenues and expenses.
“Nobody likes to pay extra, but we pay for our services, and if it needs to go up, it needs to go up,” Sumerlin said. “I understand the need to simplify ... standardizing is easier for the city. Better for [the can] to be bigger than I use, than smaller than I use.”
Luann Hunt, a communications and marketing coordinator for Lynchburg, said the feedback offered by residents at the meeting — much of it written on large paper easels in small groups — will be compiled and presented to city council for further consideration.
“Trash has evolved, the city is growing,” Hunt said. “It hasn’t become less, it’s only become more.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
