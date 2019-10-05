Embers spark at the demonstration station on the front lawn of the historic Point of Honor as Rush Richards watched a blacksmith hammer a strip of metal.
“This is the best part,” the blacksmith told his 9-year-old onlooker as he drops the scalding material into a bucket of water by his workstation causing it to sizzle and steam.
“Did you go to a special college to do this?” another young visitor asked, eyes wide with excitement.
Following on a week of unseasonably warm weather, thousands of locals spent Saturday afternoon enjoying the cool, crisp air as they ushered in the fall season during the 22nd annual Day at the Point.
"You know how hot it was like on Thursday and Friday, so to have a day like this," said Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum System, which includes Point of Honor. "Frankly, I think that has really helped the experience here today — the fact that it really feels like fall."
Held each autumn at the Cabell Street home, the family-friendly festival is a way of welcoming returning visitors to the property while also introducing the historic site to a newer, younger demographic.
“It’s all about ... [bringing] people here to this property to have the experience that’s different from maybe what they think a house museum is,” said Delaney.
Built by Dr. George Cabell, physician to Patrick Henry, in 1815, Point of Honor was an 850-acre plantation in what is now the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood near downtown Lynchburg.
The home now serves as museum and is used to teach Lynchburg history.
But that isn’t always an easy task.
Like in many cities across the country that boast a deep history, locals often don’t play tourist in their own communities, said Delaney.
Events like Day at the Point help change that by bringing this history to life.
“We're trying to really make this a place that's a hub for historic activity,” said Delaney.
In addition to the traditional guided tours of the house and living history presentations, Saturday’s festival included live music, children’s activities and horse-drawn carriage rides, a new addition to the festival.
A short distance from a line of food trucks, Ivy Branch Farm served cups of fresh apple cider that had been pressed onsite with a 19th-century cider press.
On the front lawn, Michael Hudson, executive director of the Avoca Museum in Altavista, took off his tricorn hat, showing it to a family visiting the property for the first time that afternoon.
Among them was 5-year-old Mason Martin, who received a shock when Hudson also removed the braided wig he wore underneath the cap.
“One of the greatest joys is to have young people come and say, ‘I remember you talking to me back when,’” said Lucy Harris, who has been volunteering with the Lynchburg Museum System since 1980.
“...You might think what you’re saying goes in one ear and out the other, but it’s amazing what these little minds absorb.”
