Although Lynchburg government offices remain open, officials on Friday encouraged residents to use alternative methods to pay water utility bills, taxes and other payments to the city of Lynchburg.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon the city said residents may use the online payment options at https://webapps.lynchburgva.gov/citylink or the city of Lynchburg’s downloadable app (available at http://www.lynchburgva.gov/apps). To pay parking citations or renew unexpired parking permits, visit https://lynchburg.t2hosted.com/cmn/auth.aspx

For more information about paying online, visit www.lynchburgva.gov.

Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

