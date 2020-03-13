Although Lynchburg government offices remain open, officials on Friday encouraged residents to use alternative methods to pay water utility bills, taxes and other payments to the city of Lynchburg.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon the city said residents may use the online payment options at https://webapps.lynchburgva.gov/citylink or the city of Lynchburg’s downloadable app (available at http://www.lynchburgva.gov/apps). To pay parking citations or renew unexpired parking permits, visit https://lynchburg.t2hosted.com/cmn/auth.aspx
For more information about paying online, visit www.lynchburgva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.