For Lynchburg native Kay Vaughan, every project she works on is all about teamwork and tradition.
Vaughan, a retired teacher and E.C. Glass High School alumna, always has had a passion for her former high school and continues to organize different projects for the school that have become tradition.
Vaughan taught at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation and E.C. Glass High School throughout the 1970s to 1990s, taking time off to have children and look after her parents.
“All of her kids just loved her. Not just loved her but respected her too. She’ll do anything for you, and the kids realized that,” said Chip Berry, former Glass athletic director and social studies teacher.
Her last year at Glass was in 1993, and since 2009, Vaughan has been a volunteer for her former high school. Vaughan has dedicated several hours to organizing E.C. Glass’ Wall of Excellence, Hall of Fame, state championship banners and pink games.
“I love the school. I love the traditions. I don’t want them to ever die. I’m very motivated by traditions. ... It’s all about keeping up the tradition of excellence,” Vaughan said. “Once you get started on doing something for someone else or for a school, it’s like eating peanuts, you don’t want to stop.”
Working on the different projects and organizations have given Vaughan an opportunity to connect with hundreds of people.
“I think if I could say anything about what I believe in, it’s teamwork in everything that you do, you know, it makes it so much easier,” Vaughan said.
In 2009, Berry, who was at the time the school’s athletic director, approached Vaughan about continuing the Wall of Excellence at the school.
Berry said he’s known Vaughan for 42 years and was an amazing teacher who made an impact not only in the classroom but with Glass’ booster organization since she retired.
“She’s a go-getter. ... She was certainly one of our top people in terms of everything she did for Glass and still does. She’s just amazing,” Berry said.
Every year new additions are made to the Wall of Excellence, a brick-laid wall and patio in the back of the school with engraved bricks honoring and memorializing teams and individuals. An average of 50 bricks are purchased every year, and about 200 students’ names and teams are engraved on the Wall of Excellence.
With her organizational skills and ability to get work done, Berry said one of Vaughan’s nicknames is Serg, short for sergeant.
“It’s always an honor to serve in her platoon because she’s so organized. There’s the old saying if you want to get something done ask a busy person. She has been our go-to person,” Berry said.
After the Wall of Excellence, Berry approached Vaughan about creating a Hall of Fame for the school.
Vaughan said she was “thrilled” because the Hall of Fame provided an opportunity to honor “all of these old heroes that I remembered and we looked up to.”
In the lobby of the school’s gym, the walls are lined with photos of former athletic stars, champions and others and benches honoring athletes. Space is left on some of the walls for future athletes.
“I catch [students] reading some of the accomplishments, and it makes me feel so great. ... If I catch them looking at it, I’ll go, ‘This person is amazing. Let me tell you about this person,’” Vaughan said. “Every now and then I’ll hear of them say, ‘One day, I hope I’ll be up there,’ and that just makes my heart sing.”
Inside the gym are 45 state championship banners, with the most recent being hung last year for the school’s outdoor girls track team and boys lacrosse team.
Vaughan said although she has received offers from people to purchase a banner, she would rather have every teammate contribute, even if it’s just $1, to the purchase so it’s “something that the team did.”
Every year, Vaughan also organizes the pink football games in October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Community members sponsor the players and attend a dinner the Wednesday before the game where they get to eat with the players they’re sponsoring. The players wear pink jerseys with a monogrammed patch of whomever is being honored. At the end of the meal, there is a ceremony where the players take off the patch and pin it on the sponsor.
At the games, the players wear pink socks, pink Awareness Garden logo stickers and a pink sticker with the name of the honoree on it.
Profits from the pink games provide funding for the Awareness Garden scholarship endowment. The garden, which is located at the entrance of Blackwater Creek Trail on Old Langhorne Road, honors those with cancer or who have died as a result of cancer.
Vaughan has been involved with the Awareness Garden Foundation since her friend Lalla Sydnor, who died of cancer, came up with the idea for the garden. The garden dedication was in 2003.
Awareness Garden Foundation Coordinator Kim Grant said she’s amazed at how involved Vaughan is and “how much she gives to what she’s involved in.”
“Whatever she’s working with she’s in it 110%. It’s something you always know if she’s working on it, you can count on her to get it done, and she’s working from the heart, which is truly her best quality,” Grant said.
Vaughan has had family members and friends die from cancer, including her mother. She said every time she goes to the garden, she rings Lalla’s Bell three times in honor of her mother.
Around the garden are 12,000 bricks, several engraved, to honor, remember and celebrate family and friends affected by cancer.
“We know we have a true advocate for the garden when she’s out there talking about us or doing events between us and Glass. I think that’s her biggest impact knowing she’s working from the heart and full of passion and the biggest cheerleader we could possibly have,” Grant said.
Whenever Vaughan gets tired or thinks she can’t continue working, she remembers Sydnor telling her, “Just be passionate.”
