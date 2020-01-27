City residents who wish to vote in the Lynchburg City Democratic presidential primary March 3 and have not yet registered to vote in Lynchburg or need to make changes to their name and/or address on record must file a voter registration application by February 10.
According to a news release from the city registrar's office, residents may register or update information online at www.elections.virginia.gov, visit the registrar’s office at Kemper Street Station, 825 Kemper Street, Suite A or call (434) 477-5999 to request an application be mailed. The Registrar’s Office is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In-person absentee voting began at the registrar’s office January 16 and will continue through February 29. The registrar’s office will be open on Saturday, February 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for a mailed absentee ballot is February 25.
