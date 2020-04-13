Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1000 AM EDT. * AT 601 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN IN PARTS OF THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... MARTINSVILLE... ROCKY MOUNT... WALNUT COVE... STUART... DANBURY... AND FRANCISCO. EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OVER THE WARNED AREA WILL CAUSE MUD SLIDES NEAR STEEP TERRAIN. THE MUD SLIDE CAN CONSIST OF ROCK, MUD, VEGETATION AND OTHER LOOSE MATERIALS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... BRUSHY FORK CREEK, MULBERRY CREEK, WARD BRANCH, DIFFICULT CREEK AND LITTLE GOBLINTOWN CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR