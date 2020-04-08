The Lynchburg Regional Airport is expected to lose nearly $800,000 in revenue as the coronavirus pandemic leads to steep drops in ridership.
The number of daily passengers flying in and out of the Hill City has decreased by 85% over the last month and on Tuesday there were no flights in or out for the first time since the start of the outbreak, according to Airport Director Andrew LaGala.
“We’re pretty low right now,” LaGala told Lynchburg City Council members during a budget presentation Tuesday.
The airport is averaging one to three flights daily, down from seven at the beginning of the year. Only about 15% of the seats on each flight are occupied, LaGala said.
American Airlines is the only commercial airline serving the airport with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.
According to an American news release, the airline anticipates overall domestic capacity in April will be reduced by up to 70% over last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by up to 80%.
LaGala said he projects Lynchburg ridership in the summer will decrease by 75% when compared to last year, but he expects a gradual increase in passengers during the fall and winter months. Ridership volume is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until the spring of next year.
The projections suggest the airport is likely to lose a little more than $300,000 over the next three months and an additional $465,000 in the next fiscal year, which starts in June.
Despite the anticipated drop in revenue, LaGala said the airport is still on a firm financial footing. The airport has $1.1 million saved in a reserve fund but intends to balance the deficit by cutting spending.
“We’re sitting very comfortably with a good safety net, should we need it,” LaGala said.
Administrators have already eliminated the airport's $10,000 marketing budget, reduced hours for police officers, enacted a hiring freeze and shelved plans to give employees raises. They have also paused new improvement projects, saving nearly $300,000.
“The airport is in very good shape,” LaGala said. “I don't have to do those projects and I can hold those off for another year if I need to. They’re not critical.”
LaGala said he does not currently anticipate eliminating or furloughing any airport employees. Passengers, however, are likely to see fewer Transportation Security Administration officers when they pass through security checkpoints.
Lori Dankers, a TSA spokesperson, said the agency is consolidating operations and adjusting officer schedules in accordance with the decrease in passenger volume.
“Fewer work hours reduces the amount of time our officers are exposed to passengers who might be carrying the virus,” Dankers said in an email. “The security of the traveling public and the health of our employees will continue to be our top priorities.”
The airport may soon receive some aid from the federal government, which could help it avoid deeper cuts. Roughly $10 billion of the U.S government’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package is earmarked for airports hit hardest by the pandemic.
LaGala said he expects the airport to receive around $300,000 in relief in the coming weeks, but warned the federal government has not yet specified the exact amount of aid.
