The Lynchburg Regional Airport has seen the passenger load on flights decrease by more than 50% in the last few weeks, and anticipates reduced flight frequency in coming days.
Despite a significant drop in airport traffic, its doors will stay open and a full staff will stay on board, said Andrew LaGala, airport director of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
"We are focusing on normalcy through trying times," LaGala said. While the airport has implemented safety precautions, like increased frequency of the airport's standard cleaning and the placement of multiple automatic hand sanitizing machines around the passenger terminal, LaGala said the airport will remain open for air carrier service.
"There are always things to be done," LaGala said. "Even in a slow period."
LaGala said "lows have been rough," in the past weeks, with 10 to 25 people on each flight, often closer to the low end of the scale. In the past, flying out 50-seaters, 65-seaters and 76-seaters, the airplane was averaging 80% loads, of around 40, 52 and 60 passengers, respectively.
Now they are often under 25% full loads, La Gala said.
Currently, American Airlines is the only airline serving the airport with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.
LaGala said American Airline began seeing the decrease on March 11.
With an annual operating budget of $2.8 million, and an average of seven daily departures, the airport generates about $225,000 in surplus annually.
Before the spread of novel coronavirus began, sending the national economy into a deep dive and impacting businesses everywhere, the airline service was growing in Lynchburg, with passenger traffic increasing about 27% from the same period last year.
In early March, the airport installed a passenger airport bridge — a more than $900,000 project — as the airport continues to invest in infrastructure. Despite the unfortunate timing, LaGala said it is still getting constant use.
Plans to pursue the creation of an independent Regional Airport Authority are still underway, said LaGala, though he is focusing on taking care of immediate needs at the airport as his first priority.
LaGala said he expects American to implement changes in the coming weeks, such as reduced equipment size, flying out smaller regional jets, and a reduction of flights altogether, for a short period of time.
Currently, the airport has seven flights daily, and LaGala said they could potentially see it cut in half.
According to an American Airline news release updated on March 16, the airline anticipates domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% compared to last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by 30% on a year-over-year basis.
Budget Car Rental, the only retail operation inside the airport, is reducing its hours because of the decrease in demand. However, LaGala stressed if a customer makes a reservation, the car rentals will be available despite a change in hours.
LaGala said the Transportation Security Administration is going to keep normal hours as long as planes are open, and passengers do not need to fear any changes in security.
Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs specialist for TSA, said the TSA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of employees and the traveling public.
She said TSA officers may contact first responders should a passenger appear to be exceptionally sick, and are directed to use a fresh swab for each passenger when testing for explosive material.
In addition, the TSA is allowing passengers to bring a liquid hand sanitizer container of up to 12 ounces in a carry-on bag until further notice — a significant increase from the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquid.
LaGala anticipates once the virus resolves, travel will get back to normal. Though it is hard to watch flight numbers dropping, they know why it is happening.
"There are no unknowns," he said. "We know there is a virus ... when it's done, I can see the whole economy getting back into swing."
Collectively, airlines, airports and other large industry companies, are looking to the federal government for support, said LaGala. Currently, there are discussions surrounding financial stimulus money for airlines, and airlines are asking for $10 billion to be earmarked for U.S. airports to provide recovery and help offset costs caused by the coronavirus.
If approved, LaGala said he would hope to see the stimulus work its way down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.