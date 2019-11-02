Thank you for Reading.
Lynchburg Regional Airport is in the midst of pursuing a transition to an independent authority, a choice that would remove it from being a department of the city.
The airports near Lynchburg have been independent authorities for 20 years or more. The Lynchburg Regional Airport remains the only airport in Virginia still governed by a city council, and airport leadership has been pushing for the change for years.
Last month, city council and the current Lynchburg Regional Airport Commission held a joint meeting to discuss advantages, concerns and questions regarding a new airport governance model. Council approved a resolution directing the commission to compile a plan outlining details of how an independent authority would operate.
During that meeting, airport consultant Steve Baldwin presented a report stating Richmond International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, and Shenandoah Valley Airport are independent authorities or commissions. Virginia has nine commercial airports, all of which are independent airports.
Melinda Crawford, executive director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) Authority, said she worked at independent authorities and an airport still governed by a city before starting at CHO. The airport became independent from the city in 1984.
“It was very enlightening for me to go from two airport authorities to a city department,” she said. “We were just one in line … to get our projects approved.”
As an authority, Crawford said CHO does not rely on tax dollars to function and doesn’t have to draw any resources from the community. Since the airport is not financially-backed by a city, she said CHO is more financially cautious and frugal with its resources.
Independent authorities generate revenue from parking fees, landing fees from airline companies, concessions, rent from tenants and other fees, according to revenue reports from Richmond International Airport and Steven Sterling, executive director at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority.
The Virginia Department of Aviation also allocates $30 million a year to commercial and public-use airports through grants to help with runways, hangars, terminals, and advertising, said John Campbell, director of communication and education for VDOA.
Lynchburg Regional Airport relies on funding from the city. According to Baldwin's report, Lynchburg has invested $8 million in the airport from 1997 to 2015.
Tim Bradshaw, the executive director for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) Authority, said he’s never worked at an airport that is not an independent authority and likes the flexibility of the independent model.
ROA became an independent authority in 1987; Bradshaw became director five years ago.
He said since the airport does not have to go through the city to make certain decisions, it’s able to react to issues and needs more quickly.
“An airport is such a unique entity that they don’t always have the same business goals as a city government,” Bradshaw said.
Crawford said she’s worked for CHO for six years and feels it’s easier to respond to customers as an independent authority.
“We were just one of many departments,” she said of the last airport she worked for. “I would sit there at meetings all night long.”
Crawford said her board is able to be fully focused on CHO’s growth and knows the ins and outs of running an airport.
ROA's authority board has three members appointed by the city and two members appointed by the county. While not all authority boards have the same number or makeup, Troy Bell, executive director for the Capital Region Airport Commission at the Richmond International Airport (RIC), said many authority boards include persons appointed by the neighboring cities and counties.
"Airports serve several jurisdictions," Bradshaw said. "Being multi-jurisdictional best serves ... the community."
Bell said RIC did not experience challenges or disadvantages other then working to become financially self-sustaining after separating from the city and becoming independent in 1976.
Former Lynchburg Regional Airport director Mark Courtney said he hopes the airport will make a full transition to an independent authority.
"I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to get through to the actual formation,” Courtney said. Airport leadership is compiling a plan to bring before council, though Courtney said he is not sure when that will happen.
"I was very pleased to see we’ve gotten through this initial first step," he said.
1931 Before
1959-01-31 Workmen
1959-04-04 Aerial
1959-06-25 Grading
1959-08-19 Huts
1959-08-31 Snack bar
1958-03-22 Check
1959-10-13 Excavation
1959-11-04 Terminal
1959-11-21 Terminal
1960-12-17 Gate 1
1960-09-01 House
1961-04-04 Drinks
1961-12-27 Tower
1961-12-27 Progress
1962-12-26 Signs
1963-04-20 Flashers
1963-09-27 DC-7
1963-08-02 Paving
1964-01-28 Painting
1968-08-22 Vending
1968-10-17 Parking
1973-01-09 Security
Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.
