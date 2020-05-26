Despite seeing a dramatic decline in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Lynchburg Regional Airport will likely end the fiscal year with a more than $500,000 surplus thanks to millions of dollars in federal aid.
The airport has been awarded more than $6.6 million as part of the CARES Act, a sweeping $2 trillion federal rescue package passed into law in March.
The money, which can be spent on a wide range of expenses during the next four years, will keep the airport financially sound as the airline industry braces for unprecedented losses in the face of the public health threat.
“With the help of the federal CARES grant, the airport is anticipating it will not need any City support during the next several years as the airline industry gradually recovers and airport revenues return to normal levels,” Airport Director Andrew LaGala wrote in a quarterly summary of the airport’s finances, referencing the federal aid.
Donna Witt, the city’s chief finance officer, said the federal funding will allow the city to focus its already-limited resources elsewhere as it grapples with its own budget shortfalls.
The federal relief also will allow the airport to avoid dipping into its more than $1.1 million reserve fund, a move considered to be a last resort used only in a worst case scenario.
With an annual operating budget of $2.8 million, and an average of seven daily departures, the airport generates more than $100,000 in annual surpluses under normal conditions. But the pandemic has scrambled that math.
In recent weeks, the number of daily flights have dropped to just two. The flights are operating at about 50% capacity, meaning the airport sees only about an average of 50 to 60 passengers each day, according to LaGala.
The revenue associated with rental cars and parking has been the hardest hit by drop in ridership. According to financial records provided to Lynchburg City Council, the airport expects those revenues to come in about $170,000 less than originally projected.
“When there’s no one flying, there’s no one renting cars and there’s no one parking in the parking lot,” LaGala said. “Those revenues are directly affected by the airline not operating.”
LaGala said $700,000 of the $6.6 million in federal money will be used to make up lost revenues experienced in the 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30. The remaining money will likely be spent within the next 28 months.
“We’re very firm for the next two to three years,” he said.
As a result of the decline in passengers, the Transportation Security Administration and airport police have both scaled back the number of hours its officers work in accordance with flight schedules.
Airport administrators have also cut costs by eliminating the airport’s $10,000 marketing budget, enacting a hiring freeze and shelving plans to give employees raises. They have also paused new improvement projects, saving nearly $300,000.
“We’re pretty lean,” LaGala said.
American Airlines is the only commercial airline serving the airport with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The airline is anticipating an increase in local ridership this summer and plans to offer six flights a day beginning July 7, according to an American news release. Airline passengers are currently required to wear face coverings for the duration of the flight and must sit in opposite rows to adhere to social distancing standards.
LaGala said he is optimistic ridership will pick up in the coming months but he cautioned the outlook is still uncertain.
“If the bookings are not all the way there, they may consolidate some of those flights and go down to four or five a day,” LaGala said.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
