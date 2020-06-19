The Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded more than $92,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
The emergency funding is allocated locally through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, a sweeping $2 trillion measure meant to stabilize an economy crippled by the pandemic.
The funds, which must be used by the end of the year, are likely to be spent on a variety of projects and expenses, according to housing officials.
The funds will “allow the housing authority to be more innovative and creative in terms of how we go about business,” said Buck Sydnor, the interim director of the LRHA. “It will allow us to work remotely if future pandemics occur and it will allow us to be more efficient with our tenants.”
Mary Mayrose, the incoming director of the LRHA, said the funds do not come with any rigid restrictions.
“The COVID-19 CARES Act funding that you've received can be used for any operating expenses you have,” Mayrose told board members at a virtual meeting Thursday. “You can use it for payroll, you can use it for supplies, you can use it for maintenance.”
Mayrose, who currently serves as the executive director of the Phenix City Housing Authority in Alabama, was announced as the new LRHA director this week. She will officially begin her new position Aug. 10.
It is still unclear what the bulk of the coronavirus aid will be spent on. Sydnor, however, said about $5,000 will be used to reimburse the authority for the purchase of 10 laptops. The laptops were acquired to allow housing authority employees to work remotely amid the pandemic.
No LRHA employees have fallen sick with COVID-19, Sydnor said. Only one tenant has voluntarily reported testing positive for the disease to the housing authority, which houses nearly 1,000 low-income residents across 328 apartments.
Sydnor said the Virginia Department of Health is not formally notifying the housing authority of any confirmed cases among people living in public housing. The authority has asked tenants to self-report COVID-19 diagnosis to housing officials.
More coronavirus relief may also be on the way. The authority has been given preliminary approval by the Virginia Housing Development Authority — a self-supported organization tasked with helping to coordinate housing programs in the state — for a $75,000 grant in coronavirus aid.
In other business discussed Thursday, the authority will be doubling the amount of surveillance cameras at its four housing complexes from 12 to 24. The external cameras will also have the ability to capture the license plates of each car entering and exiting the complexes.
Bobby Bennett, the facility and development manager for the authority, said the new cameras will be installed within the next 30 days.
Sydnor said the authority also is nearly finished digitizing nearly 1,000 paper records for LRHA tenants and those with federal housing vouchers. The project began when the pandemic forced LRHA employees to work remotely and without access to paper files.
“Hopefully by July 1 we will have every one of our files electronically stored so that we can work off site,” he said.
