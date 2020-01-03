Proposed changes to the city of Lynchburg trash collection system, including bulk and brush, will be discussed at two public meetings hosted by the public works department, according to a news release sent out by the city Friday.
The meetings will give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the proposed changes and to provide feedback before the department presents its report to Lynchburg City Council on Jan. 28.
The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the community meeting room of the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Avenue. The second meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the cafeteria of Sandusky Middle School at 805 Chinook Place.
