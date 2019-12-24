Charged with identifying the needs of Lynchburg's public schools, a task force composed of community members, teachers and city leaders has been meeting since August.
The 16-member task force was created this summer and chartered June 15 by Lynchburg City Council. The group is the result of discussions about the schools' need for improvements and updates between the city and Lynchburg City Schools in 2018 and early 2019.
“I think it is an extremely important effort,” said Michael Gillette, chair of the task force and former Lynchburg mayor. "It’s just time for a fresh look.”
According to a charter from the city, the task force's goals are to “gather information, engage the public in conversation, conduct thorough analysis and forward actionable recommendations to the school board with the goal of aligning future educational programming, operational strategies and capital improvement decisions of the Lynchburg City Schools with long-term success of the city and community."
There are six committees within the task force: enrollment trends and demographics; operations, facilities and consolidation; leading practices in urban education; programming and collaboration opportunities; finance; and talent management.
Gillette said each committee is studying and assessing the needs and potential growth in its respective area and will deliver an update to the full task force in the spring.
For example, the talent management committee — a committee added to the charter after it was adopted — has met three times since August.
Pat Price, chair of the committee, said her group is looking at how to recruit, retain, train and support teachers and staff within LCS.
"We are narrowing down and getting at the nitty-gritty," Price said, adding she is working on getting information on how school divisions in the surrounding counties retain and recruit teachers and staff, as well as demographic information.
Additionally, the committee is creating an internal survey of LCS faculty, asking questions regarding how they feel about professional development, the culture and climate of LCS, salary, and whether the respondent intends to continue teaching.
Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka said the task force is working to be as informed as possible and will give a progress report to the city in April. In November 2020, the group will give its official recommendations on what changes should be made in LCS.
"It’s going to be a lot of work late next spring and over the summer,” Gillette said.
The next task force meeting is on Jan. 30.
