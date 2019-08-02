The Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Library will be closed for the rest of Friday due to a power failure. Appalachian Power Company is responding to the issue but according to a news release sent from the city of Lynchburg, it will be several hours before power is restored.
All activities scheduled for Friday afternoon at the library are cancelled.The library is expected to reopen at its regular time at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Traffic lights on Memorial Avenue and other areas around E.C. Glass High School may not be working, the release states.
The public is reminded to treat a non-working stoplight as a four-way stop.