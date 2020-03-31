The Lynchburg Public Library has canceled its curbside pickup service following Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order Monday instructing Virginians to stay home unless it's necessary to go out.
The library's main branch on Memorial Avenue and downtown branch have been closed amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The library had been offering curbside pickup service but it has been "suspended indefinitely" following Monday's executive order, the library said on Facebook.
The library encourages patrons to download electronic materials from its eLibrary page at: https://lynchburgpubliclibrary.org/elibrary/
Additionally, the library's Youth Services department is live-streaming programs on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. weekdays: https://www.facebook.com/LynchburgPublicLibrary/
