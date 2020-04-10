Lynchburg City Council will conduct public hearings at 7:30 p.m. April 14 in City Hall, Council Chamber, 900 Church Street, regarding two conditional use permits and a proposal to amend the fiscal year 2020 budget.
A limited number of citizens will be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 precautions.
The first hearing addresses Virginia Episcopal School's effort to add new academic buildings; new faculty housing in the form of apartment buildings, duplexes and single household dwellings; student housing; lighted athletic fields; bleachers at athletic fields; and traffic calming to VES Road.
The second hearing involves a request from TPB Enterprises to put a car wash on 7816 Timberlake Road.
The third hearing will address the possibility of amending the fiscal year 2020 budget.
To share an opinion on the above matters call (434) 455-3998 or send written comments. Calls will be recorded and played during the public hearing following any in-person comments. The three-minute speaking limit applies.
Written comments can be emailed or mailed no later than April 14 to: councilpublichearing@lynchburgva.gov or to Robin Craig, Clerk of Council, 900 Church Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. All comments will become part of the official public record.
