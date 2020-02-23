The Lynchburg Office of the Public Defender, which provides criminal defense for city residents who can't afford representation, is under new leadership.
Lynchburg Public Defender Sharon Eimer retired Dec. 20 after 22 years in the position and 27 total years in the office.
Eimer said she’ll keep her law license active but is unsure what the future might hold for her — and she intends to enjoy her retirement.
“I love the practice of law, but it was just a great opportunity to take some time with my family,” she said.
In her tenure as head of the office, Eimer saw an overall shift toward harsher crime policy that has loosened in recent years, especially within the juvenile justice system. She added the office has broadened its focus on clients to include support in key areas, such as linking clients with Medicaid enrollment or substance abuse treatment.
Eimer said the office is in good hands with Aaron Boone, who’s been working cases there since November 2003.
“I’m very committed to the service of my clients; it’s just something that I believe in that’s really kept me here,” he said.
He oversees eight attorneys. In addition to Eimer, two attorneys have left in the past year, but Boone said they’ve been able to fill those positions as they’ve been vacated. One slot remains open.
Boone said his office could use at least two additional attorneys working alongside support staff on their current caseload. Last year, the General Assembly paved the way for hiring a paralegal, but one paralegal for nine attorneys still is a stretch, he said.
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, which oversees the state’s public defender offices, has pushed for more staffing. Increased funding for more attorney positions is included in the current version of Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget, though Boone added it isn’t set in stone.
As head of the office, Boone said he wants to continue to serve clients though a holistic approach — referring clients to service providers in the community like Horizon Behavioral Health for mental health or substance abuse treatment or the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority for help with their living situation.
Having seen the successful launch of the Lynchburg Adult Drug Court, which gets people on an addiction treatment regimen rather than keeping them on a cycle that leads to jail, Boone said a mental health docket is something on his wishlist, since so many of the office’s clientele have under-diagnosed mental health issues that contribute to their run-ins with the law.
“I think once people see the benefits of specialty courts … and how that specific remedy can really enhance the justice system and its responsiveness to the community, I think more people would be pro-specialty dockets and [realize] that it's not just throwing money down a hole,” he said.
Boone said he wants to reduce his office’s paperwork and transition it to the digital sphere where he can. He’s also hoping to adjust his budget to afford more training opportunities for staff, especially in developing areas such as digital evidence, social media and police body-worn cameras.
