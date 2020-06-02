Shots were fired in the area of Miller Park during a protest Monday night, but the Lynchburg Police Department said it was not aware of any injuries from the gunfire.
More than 250 people gathered for a peaceful protest on Park Avenue near Miller Park, police said in a news release.
"Eventually, several shots were heard in the area and protesters began blocking traffic along Park Avenue, which created safety and traffic hazards. As a result, one juvenile was injured and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital after he fell off of a vehicle he was riding on top of into the street," LPD spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in the release.
Police said they have arrested three people in connection with the protest at Miller Park or Sunday night's protest at 5th and Federal streets.
Protesters have been gathering regularly in Lynchburg and around the U.S. since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
"The LPD supports the right of our community to peacefully protest and we appreciate the many individuals in our city who are striving for these peaceful protests. We will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety of our community by turning these protests violent through shooting and creating disorderly situations," Lynchburg police said in the news release.
