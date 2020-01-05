William Jacob Mills.jpg

Lynchburg Police are looking for a man accused of posing as a Lynchburg Police Officer, according to a news release.

William Jacob Mills is wanted on one charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, the release said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Mills is asked to call 9-1-1 or (434) 847-1602 to report any interactions with him.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information about Mills is asked to contact Officer Williams at (434) 942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

