Lynchburg police will hold six Community Listening Sessions beginning Wednesday "to solicit feedback and understand concerns from our community," the department said.
"As we move forward with facilitating trust, we want to hear our community's perspective. These weekly Listening Sessions will give the public an opportunity to provide feedback on their personal experiences with the LPD as well as what they hope to see from their police department in the future," LPD said in a news release.
Local facilitator Gloria Witt will moderate the discussions. Sessions held at neighborhood centers will be outside, with chairs spread apart for social distancing and an attendance limit of 250 people. Masks are recommended.
The sessions will be held:
- 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Park, 405 York St.;
- 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Diamond Hill Center, 1005 17th St.;
- 6-8 p.m. July 15 at Daniel's Hill Center, 317 Norwood St.;
- 6-8 p.m. July 22 at College Hill Center, 811 Jackson St.;
- 6-8 p.m. July 28 at Jubilee Center, 1512 Florida Avenue; and
- 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Miller Park, 301 Grove St.
