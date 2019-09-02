A storied rivalry was renewed Monday, as Lynchburg police officers and firefighters traded in badges and axes for bats and gloves as part of the 11th annual Guns & Hoses Softball Game.
One year after being rained out, the late-summer contest was revived at Lynchburg City Stadium’s Calvin Falwell Field before a crowd of more than 150 supporters.
Though nominally a friendly exhibition game, the seven-inning showdown did have some stakes — namely bragging rights. After ten games during the last eleven years, the series was knotted 5-5 heading into Labor Day, making the contest a highly-anticipated tie-breaker.
“We’ve been itching to play this game for a long time,” said police officer Mike Johnson, who proved to be a two-way dynamo for the Guns — the reigning champions — with an early home run and stellar defense.
Almost immediately in the first inning, the Guns jumped to an early 2-0 lead, thanks in part to a sacrifice fly from Sgt. Brian Smith and heads-up base running from Sgt. Kevin Mitchell.
After the Hoses failed to respond with any runs, the Guns showed their firepower with eight runs in the second inning, two of which were powered by an inside-the-park home run off Johnson’s bat.
Later that inning, the Hoses scored their first run and threatened to add to it but any momentum was stopped when Johnson, manning second-base, made a running behind-the-back catch in shallow right-field to end the inning.
Despite the early dominant showing from Johnson and his teammates, the Hoses happily fought on.
The Hoses performance is “not as good as we would have liked, but it's all in the interest of camaraderie and that's what’s important,” Greg Wormser, the fire chief, said between innings. “When we’re not on the streets helping our community, we like to be out here helping each other have a little fun.”
The Hoses did show life late in the game with a total of three runs in the fourth and fifth inning and another seven runs in the sixth inning.
But, again, the Guns ended any hope of a comeback when they poured on eight runs in the seventh and final inning. In all, the Guns recorded a whopping 44 hits to the Hoses’ 23 and claimed a 30-14 victory over their “hose-dragging” challengers.
Officer Scott Glass, who spent part of the game directing base runners as the third-base coach, credited the team’s performance to their history of participating in local tournaments. Last month, a team of Lynchburg police officers competed in the annual Fallen Officer Memorial Softball Tournament in Christiansburg where they faced other police departments from across the state and raised thousands of dollars for charity.
That experience may come in handy next summer when the Guns are sure to face a team of firefighters hungry for redemption.
“They may have a little chip on their shoulder for next year,” Johnson, the unofficial Most Valuable Player, said after the game and shortly before his teammates doused him with ice water. “They’ll try to get back at us. But you know it's all fun and games and we love doing it.”
True to Johnson’s sentiment, the more than two dozen players from each team huddled together in prayer on the field’s mound at the conclusion of the game. After taking a group photo and with hands around each other, the rivals headed towards the exits together.
