A Lynchburg police office was hospitalized Wednesday after his vehicle was struck by a driver believed to be intoxicated, police said.
The officer was driving north on 8th Street in an unmarked police vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. when a Dodge Caravan traveling east on Jackson Street collided with the vehicle, according to a police spokesperson.
The collision forced the Dodge Caravan to become airborne. The van landed on a parked truck before tumbling into the roadway, police said.
Police identified the van driver as James Calloway, 52, of Lynchburg. Officials declined to identify the officer injured in the wreck. Both were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.
The officer has since been discharged from the hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, Calloway remains hospitalized, police said.
Calloway has been charged with reckless driving, driving as a habitual offender, DUI, fictitious tags, seatbelt violation, failure to obey a traffic sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, police said.
