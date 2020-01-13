The Lynchburg Police Department on Monday said it continues to receive information about bear sightings in the Boonsboro area, specifically in the Bedford Hills neighborhood.
Police said in a news release that because of warmer weather and easy access to food, many local bears have not yet hibernated.
"While bear-related incidents can be frustrating and unnerving, there are practical steps our community can take to peacefully coexist with these beautiful animals," police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in the release.
Police offered the following tips:
- "Be mindful to remove food attractants such as bird feeders, garbage, and pet food from around the residence.
- "Store garbage in a garage, shed, or in a bear-proof container until trash pick-up day.
- "Black bears are very skilled at climbing, including elevated decks. It’s important to remove food attractants from those locations as well to include bird feeders and cat food.
- "Talk to neighbors and friends to remind them to follow these tips."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.