Lynchburg police are searching for a person following an armed robbery at the Kwik Stop on Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:44 p.m. officers responded to the store at 1905 Old Forest Road for a report of a robbery. A male armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release.
The suspect is a male between 6 feet, 4 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing a camouflaged bandanna covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants.
The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
- Justin Faulconer
