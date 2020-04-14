20200415_lna_news_robbery_p1
Photo courtesy of the Lynchburg Police Department

Lynchburg police are searching for a person following an armed robbery at the Kwik Stop on Tuesday afternoon. 

At 3:44 p.m. officers responded to the store at 1905 Old Forest Road for a report of a robbery. A male armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release.

The suspect is a male between 6 feet, 4 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing a camouflaged bandanna covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

- Justin Faulconer

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

