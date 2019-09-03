Lynchburg police are investigating the theft of country musician David Allan Coe's guitar belt last month.

On Aug. 9, Coe performed at Phase 2 Dining & Entertainment at 4009 Murray Place, police said in a news release.

"Sometime after he exited the stage around 11:00 p.m., his guitar belt was stolen. The guitar belt is leather, has two buckles, contains various metal studs, and resembles a weight lifting belt," police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Coe's singles include "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile" and "The Ride."

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments