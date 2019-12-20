Apple Ford

Lynchburg police are searching for two subjects in the reported Friday burglary of Apple Ford on Lakeside Drive.

 Submitted

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Apple Ford early Friday morning.

According to a city news release, officers responded to the 2100-block of Lakeside Drive at 6:39 a.m. for a report of a burglary. Sometime between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m., two white males entered the business and left on foot with undisclosed property.

An investigation was ongoing as of late Friday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Tucker at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Ray Jarvis

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments