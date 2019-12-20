The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Apple Ford early Friday morning.
According to a city news release, officers responded to the 2100-block of Lakeside Drive at 6:39 a.m. for a report of a burglary. Sometime between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m., two white males entered the business and left on foot with undisclosed property.
An investigation was ongoing as of late Friday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Tucker at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
— Ray Jarvis
