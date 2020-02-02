The Citgo on Campbell Avenue was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday, Lynchburg Police said in a news release.
At about 11:37 p.m., officers were called to the 3600-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. According to the news release, three black men, armed with a handgun and a knife, walked in the store and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
