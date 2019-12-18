UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department on Wednesday identified the man who died in a downtown Lynchburg crash Tuesday as Montez Jefferson, a 29-year-old from Concord.
The department has not stated why an officer tried to stop Jefferson’s vehicle.
EARLIER: A crash into a utility pole at 7th and Federal streets in Lynchburg has left one person dead, according to a news release sent out by the Lynchburg Police Department on Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday after a Lynchburg Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop at 11th and Madison streets. The driver did not stop, and as the officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed.
Less than a minute after beginning the pursuit, the officer terminated the chase because his emergency equipment was not functioning properly.
After the officer ended the pursuit, the driver of the other vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of 7th and Federal streets. The driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer A. Lucy at (434) 455-6048.
