The Lynchburg Police Department has announced the arrest of four men in connection with protests on Sunday and Monday.
Officers arrested 33-year-old Brian Lamont Davis, of Campbell County, and 29-year-old Wendell Scott Morris, of Lynchburg, early Monday morning. According to LPD, Morris was arrested at the intersection of 12th Street and Church Street, where officers said the Virginia ABC store was vandalized.
Davis is charged with throwing a projectile at an occupied building and unlawful assembly, while Morris is charged with threatening to burn or bomb a building and disorderly conduct.
Another two men were arrested Monday night, jail records indicate: 38-year old Bryant Lamont Kemper, of Lynchburg, and 20-year old Tykeim Michael Hurt, of Lynchburg.
Kemper was charged with conspiring to incite a riot, participating in an unlawful assembly, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed carry of a firearm by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot, according to court records. A news release from LPD states those charges stem from the protest at Fifth & Federal on Sunday night and the protest at Miller Park on Monday night.
Hurt is charged with three counts of felony property damage, one count of throwing a projectile in an occupied building and one count of unlawful assembly, which LPD said all trace back to activity Sunday night at the intersection of 5th Street and Federal Street.
Davis is the only one who is no longer in jail, since court records indicate he made bail hours after he was put in jail Monday morning.
Court records indicate Davis is scheduled for an arraignment on June 15, Kemper and Hurt are scheduled for a preliminary hearings on Sept. 18 and Morris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8.
