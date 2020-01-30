Two former Lynchburg police officers violated multiple department policies when they mistakenly shot an unarmed man in his home nearly two years ago, an internal police department investigation has found.
But in a press conference announcing the findings at City Hall on Thursday, Chief Ryan Zuidema declined to identify the specific policies officers Edward Ferron, 42, and Savannah Simmons, 23, disobeyed when they shot Walker Sigler at his home on Link Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018.
“These are personnel matters involving our officers and former officers in this case,” Zuidema said. “And they have a certain right under the law to certain things not being released.”
Ferron and Simmons were among five officers who were investigating an open front door deemed suspicious on the night of the shooting. Sigler, who had been awakened by the police presence at his home, was shot when the two officers mistook him for an attacker.
Sigler was badly injured in the shooting. In addition to a shattered right femur, he suffered permanent vision loss in his left eye as a result of blood loss. He has since undergone several surgeries, according to his attorney.
Ferron and Simmons were later indicted in connection with the shooting but avoided jail time after each pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm — a reduced charge reached in an agreement with prosecutors. The two officers have since resigned from the force.
Earlier this month, Sigler settled a federal lawsuit filed against Ferron and Simmons. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
“What occurred nearly two years ago on Feb. 17, 2018 was an anomaly for the Lynchburg Police Department, not our standard, and as always, we strive to ensure that your police department is among the most highly trained agencies in the commonwealth,” Zuidema said. “We absolutely recognize that we could have done better in this situation.”
As a result of the department’s internal investigation, police have added stricter requirements to the policies governing entry into buildings where a crime is suspected to have occurred.
“Unless exigent circumstances exist, officers will not make entry onto private property for an open door without owner/controller consent,” the updated policy reads in part. It came into affect last month.
Bryan Porter, the special prosecutor appointed to oversee the criminal case, has said the shooting was the result of a failure by the officers at the scene to consider alternatives to investigate what they believed was a break-in.
The tactical entry with guns drawn, Porter argued in court last year, should have been made only if there was direct evidence of an emergency and after police had exhausted other options.
According to Zuidema, the department altered no other policies in response to the internal probe.
In a statement Thursday, John E. Lichtenstein, Sigler’s attorney, said the department’s policy changes appeared to be a direct result of his client’s civil suit.
“The Siglers’ hope and intent is that the effect of this case and the resulting announced changes in policy mean that this will never happen to anyone again,” Lichtenstein said.
