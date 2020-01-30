Two former Lynchburg police officers violated department policy when they mistakenly shot an unarmed man in his home nearly two years ago, an internal police department investigation has found.
Chief Ryan Zuidema announced the findings of the investigation at a press conference at City Hall on Thursday.
According to the findings, officers Edward Ferron, 42, and Savannah Simmons, 23, did not follow police protocol when they shot Walker Sigler at his home on Link Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018.
Zuidema declined to identify the specific policy the officers violated.
As a result of the investigation, police added stricter requirements to the policies governing entry into buildings where a crime is suspected to have occurred, Zuidema said.
Sigler was badly injured in the shooting. In addition to a shattered right femur, he suffered vision loss in his left eye as a result of blood loss, according to his attorney.
Ferron and Simmons were later indicted in connection with the shooting but avoided jail time after each pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm— a reduced charge reached in an agreement with prosecutors.
Earlier this month, Sigler settled a federal lawsuit filed against Ferron and Simmons. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
