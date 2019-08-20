Lynchburg police are investigating the theft of communion items from a vehicle earlier this month.
Police said in a news release Tuesday a volunteer with St. John's Episcopal Church was taking communion to a sick parishioner when the larceny occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 200 block of Boston Avenue.
Stolen items included a communion box, a silver chalice, a paten, a pyx, a glass bottle, christened holy water, communion wafers, and communion wine.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.