The Lynchburg Police Department on Tuesday released the results of three internal investigations into officer-involved shootings over the past three years.
Chief Ryan Zuidema met with members of the media to discuss those results and play footage from one of the shootings. For all three, he said LPD found its officers acted within policy — separate investigations reviewed by different Commonwealth’s Attorneys determined the officers’ use of force was justified.
The first shooting was on Nov. 6, 2017 at the 2900 block of Triangle Place, where officers shot and killed Pamela Webber. Webber, 54, had harmed herself and a 911 caller said there was a man in the house who could be in danger.
Officers tried to negotiate with Webber for about three hours, Zuidema said, at first using a Taser and non-lethal sponge ammunition on her. Those attempts failed, and patrol officer Nathan Hendrix shot at Webber three times when she advanced toward the officers, swinging a knife.
Virginia State Police gathered evidence from the shooting and turned it over to a special prosecutor in Virginia Beach for review. Former police chief Raul Diaz held a news conference in June 2018 with finding the officers were justified and simultaneously announced the launch of an internal investigation.
Zuidema acknowledged the delay in reporting on that investigation Tuesday.
“This is not our standard,” he said. “We recognize the importance of sharing this information with the public, and going forward, we’ll provide these to you in a more timely manner.”
Internal investigations into the other two officer-involved shootings were completed at the end of last year, he said, and compiling the report for presentation to the public takes additional time. Last week, Zuidema stood in the same place for a news conference on another shooting where officers were found to have violated unspecified department policies.
Statewide, 85 officer-involved shootings resulted in civilian death or serious injury between July 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. Lynchburg accounted for three of them: the shooting that killed Webber, the Link Road shooting LPD reviewed last week and a October 2018 shooting, when officers chased and injured murder suspect Tony Allen Kidd in a gunfight.
The other shooting LPD reviewed Tuesday was the December 2018 incident involving Malik J’Kwar Andrews, who wasn't hit and thus wouldn't be counted, in accordance with state law.
Zuidema released dashboard camera and body-worn camera footage from Kidd’s pursuit on Oct. 6. Kidd was wanted for the suspected murder of his neighbor that morning and police received a call about a similar man waving a gun at residents near Hughes Avenue that afternoon.
The footage shows officers attempting a traffic stop on the SUV Kidd was suspected to be driving at an intersection. Zuidema said one of the officers saw Kidd inside. Dashboard camera footage shows the resulting chase down Campbell Highway — reaching up to 110 mph at one point, accompanying metadata showed — and Kidd’s vehicle crashing off the side of the road.
Body-worn camera footage from two officers released Tuesday shows the shootout that followed. For Officer Nick Kirby, that footage included the moment he was struck in the shoulder by Kidd’s gunfire.
Kirby continued to fire after realizing he was hit, then retreated behind another police vehicle where he received first aid.
Zuidema said the chase lasted around six to seven minutes and the shootout lasted about two minutes, which “is an eternity in a gunfight.” Kirby was shot through the shoulder and has since recovered and returned to full duty.
“I can’t imagine being in that situation,” Zuidema said, adding he has personally never discharged a weapon in his 23 years in law enforcement.
Kidd pleaded guilty to a list of charges last year and was sentenced to life in prison.
The third internal investigation reviewed Tuesday involves a case that's still active.
Body-worn camera footage from the December 2018 shooting was played last year by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, who found Officer Michael Iazzi was justified and acting in self-defense when he fired at Malik Andrews that afternoon.
Iazzi and other officers responded to the 200 block of Norwood Street for a report of a violent trespasser, finding Andrews with a rifle and his father with a handgun, both standing in the side yard of a home. Andrews pointed the rifle at Iazzi soon after he got out of his patrol vehicle, the camera footage showed, and Iazzi fired at him in response.
Andrews was not hit and fled the area on foot. He’s now facing two counts of brandishing a firearm, one count of fleeing from law enforcement and one count of larceny of a firearm. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Lynchburg General District Court.
Zuidema said such shootings can take a “significant emotional toll” and mental toll on officers. His department connects officers with mental health services and mandates evaluations in some cases, like the Kidd shooting. He said he’s working toward implementing a peer support program within the department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.