In the more than three months since Lynchburg police began enforcing a pair of new city ordinances meant to protect dogs, animal control officials have charged 10 people with improperly chaining their pets for long periods of time or leaving them in freezing conditions.
Last March, at the urging of local animal-rights activists, Lynchburg joined a slate of other cities across Virginia when city council voted to restrict the tethering of dogs for hours on end or in extreme weather.
“The city ordinances increased the level of care that's required for dogs in the city,” said Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball of the Lynchburg Police Department's animal control unit.
The first ordinance bars pet owners from tethering their dogs during the night, if they’re sick, younger than four months old or if they’re chained in a way that could injure them.
The second ordinance prohibits leaving a dog alone outside for more than 30 minutes when the temperature is below 32 degrees or above 95 degrees. It also requires dog owners to provide a dog house with bedding when the temperature is between 32 degrees and 40 degrees.
When city council voted to approve the ordinances last year, it was the first time Lynchburg had officially adopted rules regulating tethering. Police began enforcing the ordinances in October after officials spent six months educating the public about the new tethering rules.
“City council’s passage of the tethering ordinances last year was a big step towards making our community more humane and dog-friendly,” At-large councilman Beau Wright said. “And we’re already seeing the effects, thanks to LPD’s education campaign and vigorous enforcement. These ordinances send a strong message that here in Lynchburg we value and will protect our four-legged friends.”
The restrictions enacted in Lynchburg may soon become state law. A tethering bill backed by animal rights advocates is now pending in the General Assembly.
According to Ball, the LPD's animal control unit has issued three criminal summonses for violations of the tethering ordinance and seven for the extreme weather ordinance.
The charges are misdemeanors and they carry a fine of up to $250 for the first conviction. A subsequent offense could land a person in jail for up to six months and prompt police to seize their pets.
Bunny Goodjohn, a Lynchburg resident who lobbied city council to approve the tethering ordinances, praised police for the recent enforcement effort.
“I think that Lynchburg is really lucky to have Chief Ball heading up the animal control division,” she said. “They appear to achieve an awful lot with quite restrictive resources.”
Though officials have issued just 10 criminal summonses, Ball estimated officers have received at least 200 tethering-related calls.
The calls have picked up in recent weeks as the Hill City has begun to feel the brunt of winter weather. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lynchburg have fallen below freezing on 43 days since police began enforcing the extreme weather ordinance.
Ball said tethering enforcement has been limited by the manpower available to his unit and hours restricting their work to weekdays.
In addition to Ball, the animal control unit is made up of one full-time officer and a part-time officer, though they are now in the process of hiring two more full-time officers. When animal wardens are not on duty, Lynchburg Police Department patrol officers respond to animal abuse-related calls but public safety related calls take precedence over animal abuse-related calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.