After hearing from a dozen residents urging for its rejection, the Lynchburg Planning Commission voted during a meeting Wednesday evening to recommend denial of a rezoning request that would allow for the development of 72 townhomes on Timberlake Road across from Kroger.
The request to rezone 13 acres at 197 Buckingham Drive from low density residential to high density residential came from TPB Enterprises, which is using 50 acres on neighboring property on Timberlake Road to build a mixed-use development referred to as West Edge.
The existing R-1, low density residential district permits single-household dwellings.
Developer Tom Bell submitted five proffers as part of the request, including a 20-foot landscape buffer along all sides of the property that border single-family detached lots, a lockable barrier that would prevent daily traffic from entering and exiting the townhome community accessing via Buckingham Drive, an emergency entrance with pavement design adequate for fire department access and a proposal that no apartments would be built on the lot.
According to Norm Walton, an engineer with Perkins & Orrison representing Bell, the project is designed to be accessed by the private roadway that currently connects to Timberlake Road through the West Edge development.
Lynchburg City Planner Tom Martin told the planning commission the property is better suited to single family home development, as it is already zoned for, and commissioners agreed.
Mike Nilles, a resident of Hunterdale Drive, which backs up to the development, asked the commission to deny the request saying townhomes do not fit in with the surrounding R-1 properties.
“Traffic is an issue as Hunterdale is narrow, winding road with no sidewalks and people walk there all the time,” he said during public comments. “Buckingham is a major cut through and whatever goes in there will lead to more traffic. You have to be careful. It’s something we’re going to have to deal with regardless of what goes in there.”
Jeff Pultz, another resident of Hunterdale Drive, said the development would run right into his property.
“When Tom Bell bought that land, he had to know it was R-1 and with this changing it, I feel like, ‘Do I have a say so?’” he said. “When he talks about putting townhomes in there, he doesn’t have a right to do that.”
Peter and Irene Bell, who live on Buckingham Drive, wrote a letter to the commission stating high density development brings in high volumes of traffic and noise.
“Does it really make sense to add high density housing here? We think not,” the letter stated.
Commissioner Nancy Marion said she didn’t want the property to be rezoned because it has always been R-1 and she believes it should stay that way for the people in the neighborhood.
Commission Chairman Tom Rogers said the rezoning would take the property several steps away from what would be seen in an R-1 development.
“There are some nice uses for an R-1 development,” he said. “You can do some interesting things in R-1 properties that are acceptable and can give profit to a developer.”
Commissioner Mark Lowe said he was glad to hear from so many neighbors standing up to say “no” to the rezoning for more townhome complexes.
The plan for the townhomes calls for 72 parking spaces but Lowe said it would need more like 216 spaces.
“You can put three people in each unit and we know someone will buy them and rent it out to students or whatever and we will have additional traffic,” he said.
Lynchburg City Council plans to hear the request at its June 9 meeting at 7:30 p.m.
The commission also recommended approval for a conditional use permit to allow an automotive tire store to open at 3139 Old Forest Road, the site of the former Michael's Carpet World.
The conditional use permit request was made by RNR of Virginia, which operates RNR Tire Express and specializes in automotive wheel and tire sales and installation operation, including automotive modification and light repair.
