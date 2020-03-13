The Lynchburg Planning Commission moved to recommend approval of two conditional use permits at its meeting Wednesday.
Virginia Episcopal School is requesting a conditional use permit from the city for its campus master plan, which includes more than $86 million in new development over the next nearly two decades. Depending on fundraising, the plan could bring new academic buildings, faculty housing, student housing, lighted athletic fields and traffic calming efforts to the VES campus.
Lynchburg City Planner Tom Martin presented the request to the commissioners and said the planning division recommended it for approval.
“The submitted master plan is very well-thought and designed,” Martin said. “The majority of the proposed uses are internal and within the boundaries of the existing campus. It should have little to no impact on the neighboring properties.”
The submitted request proposes lighting new and existing athletic fields, which Martin said has been a controversial topic in the past due to the burden it could cause to neighboring properties.
Martin said the field lighting in this plan indicates it would have zero light trespass and would comply with International Dark-Sky Association requirements.
VES Headmaster Tommy Battle addressed the commissioners in regard to the campus master plan. Battle said the planning division staff suggested the school apply for one conditional use permit for the entire plan, instead of going through the time-consuming process for each individual project in the plan.
Battle said the school held a meeting with some of its neighbors last week to address their concerns, and feels confident the community is comfortable with the project.
The planning commission also moved to recommend approval of a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a car wash at 7816 Timberlake Road. The request was made by TPB Enterprises, LLC.
The area was zoned as a Community Business district in 2014 as part of a larger development plan for the area. Future development could include commercial spaces in the area.
Martin said Lynchburg City Council approved the request of TPB Enterprises to rezone several properties on Timberlake Road and to allow the construction of climate controlled storage and a car wash in December 2018.
No members of the public spoke in favor or opposition of either plans at Wednesday’s public hearing.
City Council is set to hear these requests at its April 14 meeting.
The next regular planning commission meeting is scheduled for March 25.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
