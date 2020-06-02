Lynchburg city officials released details of a new mandatory curfew ordinance Tuesday and tied their reasoning for it to violence that broke out during protests Sunday and Monday nights.
Lynchburg City Council voted Monday in an emergency meeting to adopt a new ordinance that gives the city manager the authority to impose a curfew. Before that, the city could only request a voluntary curfew, but the ordinance allows the curfew to be enforced by police with the potential for a misdemeanor charge.
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said police need to first give people violating curfew a warning, and LPD won’t be setting up any checkpoints to monitor compliance.
"We're not trying to take this curfew and go out and try to see how many people we can arrest," he said. "...We want to make sure folks are not the unintentional victim of a crime because we have a few folks — troublemakers — that are out there in our community that don't seem to get the message."
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said she'd be making a daily announcement at noon to address whether curfew is still in effect. There's no set date the curfew is scheduled to expire.
She said the city hasn’t imposed a curfew in at least 40 years.
The curfew requires people stay off of "any street, road, alley, avenue, park, or other public place" within the city from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. but has a number of exceptions, which the city has listed off on its website.
Zuidema also recapped protests around Miller Park and Park Avenue that lasted into Monday night and resulted in an arrest, though LPD said more charges are pending.
Bryant Lamont Kemper, 38, was charged with conspiring to incite a riot, participating in an unlawful assembly, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed carry of a firearm by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot, according to court records. A news release from LPD states those charges stem from the protest at Fifth & Federal on Sunday night and the protest at Miller Park on Monday night.
Protesting around Miller Park started out peaceful, Zuidema said, and the crowd at one point grew to around 300 people.
“There were a lot of folks out there doing exactly what they can and should do, which is exercise their First Amendment rights out there, doing so without violating any laws,” he said. “That went on for a period of time.”
As dusk fell, Zuidema said pedestrians started blocking Park Avenue and police blocked off the road to keep people from being run over. Protestors then marched along streets in the area and were told by police to disperse, he continued.
Officers heard and saw “multiple reports” of shots being fired in the area, Zuidema said, and one person shot at officers with an automatic weapon. He said no officers were injured and the person hasn’t been arrested.
That conduct, along with conduct near Fifth & Federal the night before that left two police vehicles with bullet holes, was part of what led to the curfew, Zuidema said.
Yesterday he said three total LPD vehicles were damaged in some way; one vehicle was shot five times.
“We can’t sit around as a city and just hope things get better,” he said. “…We have to take measures — sometimes measures that inconvenience people — to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and our visitors.”
Photos: Rally at top of Monument Terrace in Lynchburg
A crowd gathered at the top of Monument Terrace on Tuesday morning for a rally organized by the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP. Speakers included, but were not limited to, the Rev. Carl Hutcherson Jr., Mayor Treney Tweedy, Pastor James Coleman and Cheryl Glass-Cabell with the Lynchburg Voters League.
