Lynchburg officials met with press Tuesday to discuss the city's mandatory curfew and what happened during recent protests where police have responded and arrested individuals.

Lynchburg City Council voted Monday in an emergency meeting to adopt a new ordinance that allows it to impose a curfew. Before that, the city could only request a voluntary curfew, but the ordinance allows curfew to be enforced by police with the potential for a misdemeanor charge.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the ordinance requires those who are out past curfew to first receive a warning.

"We're not trying to take this curfew and go out and try to see how many people we can arrest," he said. "...We want to make sure folks are not the unintentional victim of a crime because we have a few folks — troublemakers — that are out there in our community that don't seem to get the message."

City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said she'd be making a daily announcement at noon to address whether curfew is still in effect. There's no set date the curfew is scheduled to expire.

Lynchburg police: Shots fired during Miller Park protest, but no one hit

Photos: Rally at top of Monument Terrace in Lynchburg

A crowd gathered at the top of Monument Terrace on Tuesday morning for a rally organized by the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP. Speakers included, but were not limited to, the Rev. Carl Hutcherson Jr., Mayor Treney Tweedy, Pastor James Coleman and Cheryl Glass-Cabell with the Lynchburg Voters League.

