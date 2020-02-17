Janice Atkins Benejan didn't step onstage until she was in her 30s.
She saw a television ad for a performance of "A Raisin in the Sun" at Lynchburg's old Fine Arts Center in the late '90s and decided to audition.
It was an escape from her unhealthy marriage, from a life where she said she covered her mouth when she talked to people and hardly spoke over a mumble.
"Theater literally saved my life," Benejan said. "I knew I was where I was supposed to be."
Benejan, now 55, may have been late to theater, but she still can remember the first time performance resonated with her.
As a student at Sheffield Elementary School, Benejan had donned a construction paper shield and spear as the goddess Athena, and recited a Robert Frost poem with an energy she would later revive.
But outside of the classroom, Benejan said she was never given the opportunity to explore the stage, regardless of the connection she felt.
In 2015, Benejan founded a nonprofit that seeks to give children in the Lynchburg community the experience that she was denied. Through Building Bridges Productions, she focuses on building self-esteem in underprivileged or low-income, at-risk children by increasing their knowledge, skills and abilities through a hands-on and sensory approach to the performing arts.
"Even if a situation might not be the best, [children] can come into a safe space and change their perception," Benejan said. "They can go on to become something great."
The program has gotten children involved in plays, provided them free access to performances around the city and wrapped up a program last August at the Jubilee Family Development Center, teaching students dance and movement.
She said she has watched children come out of their shell, and that even the most resistant students can create something they are proud of by the end of the program.
This year, Benejan was awarded the Lottie Payne Stratton Award by the Academy Center of the Arts for her behind-the-scenes dedication to the Lynchburg arts community through technical assistance to productions, volunteerism, and her work with Building Bridges Productions.
Named for the African American ticket-taker at the Academy's segregated box office in the 1930s — who it was rumored would help to sneak children in for free — the award was created to acknowledge those who provide arts access to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to benefit from it.
"This is for someone like her," Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement at the Academy, said of Benejan. "Someone who is working every day to help give people access to the arts."
Her nomination for the award was even more fitting, Edwards said, after they discovered Benejan had actually played Lottie in a performance at Old City Cemetery, and again in a local podcast about Lynchburg history.
As part of the award, Edwards said they would give Benejan access to tickets to help children into as many shows as possible this year.
"I've always known her to be a very sweet, soft-spoken person who truly practices what she preaches," Edwards said. "I find that so refreshing in a world where it can feel very divided."
Since her first role in "A Raisin in the Sun," Benejan has participated in more than 20 Lynchburg productions. Most recently, she is playing Lt. Janice Fury in Renaissance Theatre Company's production of "M*A*S*H," which runs through March 7.
Valerie Daugherty, director of the show, said she has a fantastic cast, and that Benejan, known for her great work in the community, is wonderful to work with.
Benejan, herself, served in the Army in the late 1980s as a dental assistant stationed in Germany, and again 10 years later in California, where she worked on tanks. She currently works as a resource specialist at Virginia Veterans and Family Support in Lynchburg, a program of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
She attended undergrad at the University of Lynchburg in her 30s, where she received a bachelor's degree in theater and sociology, with a concentration in criminology, as well as receiving her master's in human services with executive leadership from Liberty University.
She laughed at the mishmash of degrees but said that it made sense for her.
"Theater was always there," she said. "Theater was always going to be there."
Benejan gravitates toward dramas, and is drawn to plays that tell human stories, the kind that can help people heal — in the same way that "A Raisin in the Sun" opened the door to her new life decades before.
"One thing I do appreciate about the Academy is that they are trying to tell more and more of these stories," Benejan said. "They try to tell everyone's stories, give everyone a voice. There are many stories that have been overlooked .... and if we don't know, we can't understand."
Receiving the Lottie Payne Stratton award was a humbling experience, she said. One that she would never ask for, but that has confirmed she is exactly where she is supposed to be.
"I know how important the arts are," Benejan said. "It changed my life. If I had not gotten involved, I don't know where I would be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.