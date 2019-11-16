After almost a year of research, community feedback and focus groups, the Lynchburg Museum System is moving forward with an exhibit that will feature a restored Confederate flag.
The exhibit, which does not have a title yet, will open Jan. 5, 2020 and end Jan. 31, 2020.
Museum System director Ted Delaney said over the past 10 months, he and his team consulted museum experts to learn the "best practices for exhibiting provocative artifacts."
Delaney said he held four focus groups, conducted a community-wide survey this summer, and held numerous meetings with individuals within and outside of the city's museum system.
The decision was announced at the Lynchburg Museum Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Board member Doug Lee asked Delaney if the museum has a plan for any push-back or criticism individuals might have with the display of a Confederate flag.
“Obviously there’s going to be some people who are unhappy,” Delaney said.
About a year ago, Delaney proposed the exhibit to the board but was met with concerns about the potential controversy of a Confederate icon on public display.
The proposal came a year after a violent 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville sparked a national conversation that continues to this day about Confederate monuments and their place in today's society.
Delaney said he feels the museum has done its "due diligence" in understanding how to display the artifact with all perspectives represented.
"This exhibit will be fair and balanced and respectful to diverse perspectives on the flag,” he said. "We believe this is our job as the museum.”
The exhibit will be set up in the main gallery, and Delaney said the museum will leave what’s set up on walls of the room’s perimeter, and the center will feature the exhibit and its artifacts.
It will also feature a medal of honor from a descendant of the soldier who captured the Confederate flag. The other materials featured in the exhibit are already in the museum’s collection, Delaney said.
The flag, which was captured in April 1865, about a week before the Civil War ended in Appomattox, was restored with funds raised by members of the Lynchburg Home Guard Civil War Reenactors. The group raised $12,000 over a decade to preserve the flag, which is owned by the American Civil War Museum (ACWM) and stored in its Richmond archives.
The Lynchburg Home Guard reenactors say the flag was used by a Confederate regiment manned by Lynchburg soldiers in the Battle of Five Forks near Petersburg on April 1, 1865.
The 11th Virginia Infantry Regiment was organized in Lynchburg in May 1861 with members from the counties of Campbell, Botetourt, Montgomery, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rockbridge, according to the National Parks Service Civil War database.
Lynchburg Home Guard President Kevin Shroyer, who spearheaded the restoration of the flag, said he is pleased to see the exhibit moving forward and is not worried about criticism from the community.
"It’s been a long time coming,” Shroyer said. "It’s a part of our city’s history, it’s a part of our country's history.”
Christine Smith, registrar with the AWCM, said the process for requesting an artifact starts about three months before an exhibit begins. AWCM — and most museums — requires a formal letter requesting the artifact, a 30-page report detailing the requesting museum's building size and state, staffing, safety, and other details to ensure the artifact's preservation.
"Sometimes we do have artifacts that are just too fragile,” Smith said. "We don’t necessarily approve everyone.”
She said the AWCM has between 300 and 400 Confederate flags in its collection — the largest Confederate flag collection in the world.
"It’s really important that this thing be treated with equal emphasis, not just a Confederate cause," Lee said. "Are we ready for some criticism?”
