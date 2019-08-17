Lynchburg Museum invites public to tell 'untold story' of historic Daniel's Hill neighborhood

At the heart of the historic Daniel's Hill neighborhood, residents and historians gathered Saturday in Mount Carmel Baptist Church to tell a story that some say has been largely overlooked.
The Lynchburg Museum invited the public to assist in an ongoing project to document the history of Daniel's Hill, seeking stories that go beyond the historic home, Point of Honor, that stands at the southern end of the district.
"We know a lot about Point of Honor and the big, wealthy houses that are here," said Emily Kubota, curator of the Lynchburg Museum System. "But we wanted to find out more about the neighborhood and the people who have been here for generations."
Since the Lynchburg Museum System oversees and manages Point of Honor, now a city museum and historic home, Director Ted Delaney said they have a presence in the neighborhood every day.
"We're responsible for telling the history of the entire city. We want to tell a richer, fuller history of this neighborhood," Delaney said. "I think in most people's mind, when they think of Cabell Street, they think of the beautiful homes right on the street ... if you look beyond that slightly, there is a whole other story that really hasn't been captured, documented or told."
Daniel's Hill was named for the family of Judge William Daniel Sr., who inherited much of the present-day neighborhood's land in 1830. The hill is bounded by the James River, Blackwater Creek and Rivermont Avenue.
Since its time as a large plantation, the land was broke up into smaller and smaller parcels, and now is known for a wide variety of architectural styles, including Federal-style, Italianate, Queen Anne and Georgian Revival.
A historic district of more than 100 acres was created in 1977 to preserve the hill's historic architecture.
Despite the lofty reputation that surrounds the homes on the southern end, Kubota noted that focus needs to shift to the people who have made the neighborhood their home.
"Families have been here for generations and generations," Kubota said. "There's so much history that we are letting slip through the cracks."
Helping lead the effort to gather stories, photos, memorabilia and memories of Daniel's Hill residents is Cynthia Daniels Coles, who grew up in the neighborhood and in the congregation of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
In the Fellowship Hall of the church on Saturday, a collection of photographs and albums from Coles' childhood was spread across a fold-out table. With every new resident who stepped through the door, and every inquiry about one of the framed photos, Coles had a new story, a new history, to share.
"I love Daniel's Hill. It's my home. It's where I've been," Coles said. "It's all I know. My roots are here."
Coles was born in 1946, and the neighborhood was part of her family. She remembers a tight-knit support system, where all the neighborhood kids made an empty level lot their playground. Women in the neighborhood would buy double popsicles on hot summer days and split them in half so every kid could have one, and if you were caught in a rainstorm you could knock on the nearest door for shelter.
"I didn't know we were poor until we got older," Coles said.
She recalled someone telling her Daniel's Hill was the poorest neighborhood in the city and not knowing what they were talking about. Growing up in a community that supported one another, she said she always had what she needed.
The church was the heartbeat of the neighborhood, and Sunday school at Mount Carmel was a part of her upbringing.
Reverend Johnny Ford also stopped by the church on Saturday. He was pastor of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church for 26 years.
"People really stuck together," Ford said of the community. "That was the main thing."
Delaney and Coles found a silver-plated commemorative tray tucked in a cabinet against the far wall of the Fellowship Hall. Examining the inscription, they realized it was the tray used to burn the church's mortgage in front of the congregation after they paid off the loan on July 21, 1927.
The inscription included the names of the church's members and the price, paid in full: $4,306.
"It signaled complete independence," Delaney said. "No debt, no obligation. It's a major milestone."
Finds like this are part of the effort to document the history of the neighborhood.
"It's really important to get out of the four walls of our museum down on Court Street," Delaney said. "We have a responsibility to go out into the community and reach people where they are."
With the information and photographs they gather, the museum hopes to eventually compile a written history of the neighborhood that is easily accessible to the public. They scan and photograph items that are brought in, and offer professional advice on how to store old pictures, photo albums and other heirlooms.
The Lynchburg Museum will be hosting the project again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. They plan to invite the public to share their memories and experiences about Daniel's Hill on an as-yet-unspecified weekend in November, as well.