Lynchburg middle schoolers traded desks and worksheets for kayaks and fish at the James River on Tuesday.
About 30 eighth-graders from Sandusky Middle School spent the day learning about water health, macroinvertebrates and the region's watershed from educators at the James River Association (JRA).
The field trip is part of an outreach program over the next two months between Lynchburg City Schools and the JRA, with help from Lynchburg Water Resources and the Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District.
Located at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, each field trip features three stations: kayaking across the river, understanding water health, and learning about organisms in the James River.
"It's like, fascinating. Not many kids get the opportunity," said eighth-grader Julian Mason of the field trip. "You need fresh air, you need to know what's going on around you."
Julian added that he enjoys fishing and is excited to learn more about the James River.
This is the first year that all three middle schools in Lynchburg — Sandusky, Linkhorne and P. L. Dunbar — are involved in the program. Last year, just Sandusky and Linkhorne attended.
Sandusky's principal, Matthew Mason, said the students enjoyed the field trips last year.
"Some of them, they have never done anything like this, so hopefully it just opens their eyes up," Mason said.
He said he hopes the students learn that "the world is a little bit bigger than what they're used to seeing, even though it's right in their backyard."
Different groups of Sandusky students will be at the river every day this week, and a group visited last Friday, Mason said.
Connor Schroeder, educator for the Lynchburg office of the JRA, said the association chose to teach students how to kayak because many don't get the opportunity to learn elsewhere. Schroeder said the activities about macroinvertebrates and the watershed include information that students will cover in their Standards of Learning tests.
"Kids' reactions have been amazing, mostly in the water," he said. "Kids really sometimes don't want to get in the water, but as soon as they do, their eyes light up."
Mason said he thinks partnering with other organizations in Lynchburg helps students to see "that we're all family. I appreciate a lot what the city and all these different groups are doing for the kids."
