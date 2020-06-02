Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy was appointed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration Friday as a member of the New College Institute, a state-funded body in Martinsville offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees through partnerships with Virginia colleges and universities.
The New College Institute also offers certification programs, an internship program and regional cybersecurity and engineering competitions.
