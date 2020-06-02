Press conference 01

Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy in a file photo from March 2020. 

 Taylor Irby/

The News & Advance

Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy was appointed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration Friday as a member of the New College Institute, a state-funded body in Martinsville offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees through partnerships with Virginia colleges and universities.

The New College Institute also offers certification programs, an internship program and regional cybersecurity and engineering competitions.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments