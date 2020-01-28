BEDFORD -- A Lynchburg man charged with murder from a September 2018 shooting was sentenced Tuesday to 48 years in prison.
Trevor James McIntosh, 25, is the first of four co-defendants charged in the death of Aaron Brumfield to close his case. He pleaded guilty to murder and two other charges as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutors allege McIntosh and the others planned to rob Brumfield, 22, of marijuana the night of Sept. 7, 2018. Prosecutors said Brumfield sold small amounts of marijuana to his friends.
McIntosh entered the Forest home Brumfield shared with a roommate through a kitchen window that night with a revolver in hand, according to evidence in the case. He and another co-defendant shot into Brumfield's bedroom.
Brumfield was struck by two bullets and died at the scene.
This has been a breaking news update.
