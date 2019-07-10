A Lynchburg man charged with malicious wounding from a September stabbing will spend five years in prison.
Quintin Andra Jones, 31, was found guilty in April of wounding Gary Johnson and his brother, Tony Johnson, on Sept. 13. Jones entered Alford pleas in a plea agreement, meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to find him guilty.
Gary Johnson, who was in a relationship with Jones’ mother at the time, said at a previous hearing that Jones came home to a residence on the 3400 block of Campbell Avenue and “just snapped,” stabbing him 20 to 30 times.
Tony Johnson previously testified to hearing noises from the residence and coming over to find his brother covered in blood.
At Jones’s sentencing hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett said Jones was fleeing the scene when he stabbed and injured Tony Johnson. Jones was arrested at a gas station on Campbell Avenue close to the residence.
When interviewed by police, Bennett said Jones told them he wanted to kill Johnson, and his intent was “obvious” from the stabbing, which landed Johnson in the hospital for staples and stitches.
Michael McCarthy, who is representing Jones, said Gary Johnson would be known to get drunk and pull a knife on Jones. He asked a few questions of Jones’s mother on Wednesday, who said Johnson would drink and “get mean.”
McCarthy said his client is schizophrenic and his resentment toward Johnson had built up over the years.
“The bottom line here is he just went too far,” in defending himself from Johnson, McCarthy said.
Bennett said there’s no evidence of Johnson starting the fight — he pulled out a boxcutter after Jones stabbed him the first time. McCarthy pointed out his client had several cut wounds on his left side from the altercation.
Jones apologized for his actions before being sentenced.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said although alcohol and mental health played a part in what took place, neither were an excuse for what happened. He said he also took into consideration Jones’s history of violence from firearm and assault and battery convictions before sentencing him to five years in prison with another 10 years suspended.